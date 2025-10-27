CCLA Investment Management Has $82.43 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

CCLA Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,974 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $82,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 623,978 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day moving average is $224.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

