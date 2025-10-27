Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 17,828 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $161,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $151.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.