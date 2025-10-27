Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TXN opened at $169.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average is $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

