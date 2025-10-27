Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of LRCX opened at $151.68 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.