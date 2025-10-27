Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,527,000 after buying an additional 120,272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,185,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of GS stock opened at $784.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $825.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $767.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

