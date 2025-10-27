Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $283,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

