RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $130,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,841. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $178.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average is $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $180.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

