Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 216 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $184.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.