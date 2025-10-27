Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,421,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $472,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 810,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after buying an additional 756,192 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $93.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

