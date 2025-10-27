Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 1,092 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $228.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average is $177.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

