International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 5.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 8.0%

NYSE:IBM opened at $307.78 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $310.75. The firm has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.21 and its 200-day moving average is $264.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

