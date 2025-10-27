GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $157.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average is $173.68.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.60.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

