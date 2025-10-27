Wealth Watch Advisors INC Buys 145 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.9% of Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $522.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $544.99.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $612.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.19.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

