Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0%

PEP stock opened at $151.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

