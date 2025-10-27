Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.47.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $527.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -443.12, a PEG ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $535.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

