Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

