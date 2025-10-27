Wesleyan Assurance Society Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Wesleyan Assurance Society decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $24,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.64 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

