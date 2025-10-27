First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $106.22 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

