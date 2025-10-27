Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,525 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $93.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

