Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $208.95 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $208,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $186.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

