Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys 123 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 8.0%

IBM opened at $307.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $310.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.07.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

