Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 300 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $69.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $69.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,335,424 shares of company stock worth $139,694,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

