Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $50.63 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,088,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

