Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,838 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $154.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $162.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,090,040 shares of company stock valued at $827,757,115. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

