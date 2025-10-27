Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $150,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.3%

Spotify Technology stock opened at $645.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $696.53 and a 200-day moving average of $677.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $376.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

