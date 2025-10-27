MilWealth Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

MilWealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 422,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,707,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,798,000 after buying an additional 578,461 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 71,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $188.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

