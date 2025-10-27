Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,039 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.