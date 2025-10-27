Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 5,498 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8%

LRCX stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $153.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

