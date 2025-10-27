Curat Global LLC Has $371,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Curat Global LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,273,000 after buying an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $141.90 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.