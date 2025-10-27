Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Holdings Trimmed by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,589.44. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,140. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.