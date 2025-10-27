Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $151.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

