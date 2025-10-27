Brookwood Investment Group LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $527.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -443.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.76. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $535.52.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

