CCLA Investment Management Acquires 275 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

