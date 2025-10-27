Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stake Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,183 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $218,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

TMO opened at $573.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.