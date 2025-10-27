Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $489.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $491.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

