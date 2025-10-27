Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 86,407 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $59,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $377.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

