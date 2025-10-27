Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

LMT stock opened at $485.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $576.43. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 73.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

