74,000 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Bought by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2%

PYPL stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

