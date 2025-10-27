Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2,964.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 114.4% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MMC opened at $186.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.12 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.