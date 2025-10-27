977 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 9,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.1% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 860,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $333.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.33 and a 200-day moving average of $348.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.13.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

