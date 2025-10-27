Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.