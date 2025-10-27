Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $291.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day moving average of $287.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

