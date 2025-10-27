1,522 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.75.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $191.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.07. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

