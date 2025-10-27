Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,746 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $163,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after buying an additional 3,616,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after buying an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,467,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $471,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,523 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,916,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

