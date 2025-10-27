GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2,602.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in VICI Properties by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

