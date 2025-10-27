Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $166.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

