Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

