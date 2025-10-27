Wealth Watch Advisors INC Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 235.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.