Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allstate by 613.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.27.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $193.37 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.14.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.