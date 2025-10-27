MetLife, Inc. $MET Holdings Raised by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco boosted its position in MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in MetLife by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MET stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.